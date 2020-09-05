Prof. Mushemeza survives lynching over declaration forms

Sheema, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prof Elijah Mushemeza has narrowly survived being lynched by angry voters from Sheema South for attempting to enter the tally centre with result declaration forms.

Prof. Mushemeza was intercepted by a group of people believed to be supporters of his rival Nickson Tugume Banduho as he tried to enter the tally centre at Sheema Central Division Offices.

He arrived at the tally centre in a double cabin pickup armed with the declaration forms and tried to gain access to the centre prompting the youths to charge at him.

It took the intervention of heavily armed police and UPDF officers to whisk Prof. Mushemeza into the tally centre without the declaration the forms.

He later accused goons of confiscating the result declaration forms he had come with to complain to the party registrar.

Prof. Mushemeza said the law allows him to own declaration forms that are compiled by his agents.

However, Banduho’s agent, Thomson Mugume, accused Prof Mushemeza of attempting to alter the declaration forms to change the results in his favour.

He says results from Kasana polling station disappeared shortly after the polls and it was surprising that Prof. Mushemeza had shown up with the declaration forms.

The declaration forms were confiscated by security to calm down the situation.

URN