Private security guard commits suicide in Bulambuli

Bulambuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Bulambuli district is investigating circumstances under which a 65 year old private security guard hanged himself and died instantly.

William Matsanga, a resident of Buwanyanga village, Buwanyanga sub county in Bulambuli district was today morning found hanging dead on a rope around his neck in a store near the factory he has been working as a guard.

Matsanga was not attached to any private security company, he was just privately hired by a factory to guard.

Rogers Taitika, police spokesperson Elgon sub region confirmed the incident saying that circumstances leading Matsanga’s suicide mission are still not clear.

He said that the body has been taken to Muyembe health center IV for postmortem.

