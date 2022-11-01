Tuesday , November 1 2022
Prison warder runs amok, shoots dead 2 colleagues

The Independent November 1, 2022

FILE PHOTO: Prisons officers and warders. One of their own shot dead two in Njeru

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police at Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District have arrested Jacob Otim 28, a prison warder at Bugungu Prison for shooting two fellow guards to death.

The deceased have been identified as Eunice Abwot 25, a wardress and Edward Namanya 30, both working at the same station of Bugungu prison located in Njeru Municipality.

The Deputy Officer in Charge-OC Prisons, James Otim told police that they just heard the shooting at midday and upon checking out for what had happened, they realized that Otim had shot colleagues at their guard beats.

The Ssezibwa Regional Police Commander, Hellen Bututo, has confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect.

“Police have started on the investigations to find out reasons that could have forced the warder to shoot at colleagues,” Butoto says. She adds that currently, the suspect is under detention at Njeru police station. The deceased’s bodies have been taken to Jinja Mortuary for a post-mortem.

