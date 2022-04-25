Principal Judge survives gun attack

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija was on Saturday attacked by unknown gunmen along the Kampala-Masaka Road. The incident happened at Mitala Maria in Buwama Town Council, Masaka Road in Mpigi District.

Jamson Karemani, the Public Relations Officer – PRO of the judiciary confirmed the incident saying that Dr. Zeija was attacked at 8 pm while on his way to Kampala.

According to Karemani, the gunmen were staged in one place and opened fire at the two vehicles. He adds that the side mirrors of the Judge’s car which was slightly damaged.

Karemani says neither the Principal Judge nor his security team was hurt.

Karemani says the motive behind the shooting is unknown but added that judicial officers are vulnerable due to the nature of their work.

On Sunday, detectives from the police bomb squad and forensic department as well as UPDF officers visited the crime scene and cordoned off the area comprising of a residential area to gather necessary information.

The incident happens at a time when the Judiciary is preparing for the annual Joan Kagezi memorial symposium which starts on Monday under the theme Human Trafficking Challenge: Addressing Emerging Trend.

URN