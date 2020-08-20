Prince Nakibinge lauds Kyagulanyi for awakening youth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prince Kassim Nakibinge has lauded the National Unity Platform-NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu for leading a campaign to awaken young people in Uganda on the need to participate in the governance of their country.

Nakibinge said this while addressing journalists at his residence in Kibuli in Kampala shortly after holding a meeting with Kyagulanyi on Thursday morning which lasted for two hours.

The People Power and NUP leadership visited Nakibinge to officially present their agenda ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Nakibinge urged the group to press on with their campaign of awakening youths to directly get involved in governance matters and cautioned them against abusing the law.

In his speech, Kyagulanyi thanked Prince Nakibinge for his profound leadership and what he described as exemplary skills in handling issues concerning Buganda Kingdom and Islam in Uganda.

He revealed that their visit to Prince Nakibinge was aimed at seeking advice and guidance, adding that after the lengthy meeting and discussion on several matters, they are confident that they are on the right track.

Kyagulanyi, who is popularly known by his music stage name of Bobi Wine, is one of the aspirants who have picked presidential nomination forms for the 2020 polls.

