Prime suspect in murder of Jinja businessman arrested

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kiira region have arrested a prime suspect in the death of businessman Shaban Malore.

Malore was killed in May by unknown gunmen who were riding on a motorcycle. Malore was returning to his home in Buweera village, Buwenge sub county in Jinja district.

Issa Malore, a brother of the deceased was arrested from his hideout in Naluwerere cell, Bugiri municipality.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi, says that Malore was disguising himself as Morgan Manihogane and living a quiet life in Bugiri municipality. He says that the suspect had also shaved off his hair to elude arrest.

Mubi says that Malore was first traced in a shrine in Luuka district in September last year, but later relocated to Kamuli district. Mubi adds that the suspect has been changing phones and registering sim cards under different names.

He says that residents in the area notified police about the suspicious activities of the suspect.

He says that prior to the death of his brother, the suspect had been released after he was arrested for malicious damage, theft, and threatening violence.

Following the death of Malore, two Jinja-based journalists were detained for their alleged involvement in the murder and later released on bail. They are Dennis Isabirye from Baba FM and his counterpart, Ivan Mutyaba from Busoga One FM.

The journalists were arrested after electronic evidence linked them to the individuals who communicated with Malore prior to his shooting.

*****

URN