Primary school teacher caught defiling pupil

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A primary school teacher in Busia district is in trouble after being caught red-handed defiling a 15 year old girl. The suspect is Moses Wejuli, a teacher at Bukalikha primary school in Masafu sub-county.

He is accused of defiling a primary six pupil at his school. He was netted by residents of Bumwenge village at around 9:00pm on Tuesday having sex with the teenager under a mango tree near her parent’s home but managed to get away.

The teacher was half-naked with his clothes hanging on a mango. The victim’s father, Stephen Wafula, the LC2 chairperson of Buhatuba parish says that he heard someone calling his daughter’s name at around 9:00pm and she vanished from home shortly after supper, which prompted him to start searching for her.

He however says that he was shocked to find the teacher red-handed defiling the girl in the bush near his home.

Godfrey Mutima, a resident says that they were surprised to find the teacher defiling his pupil instead of protecting her.

Stephen Ojuku, the Bukalikha village defense secretary says that he received a phone call from the girl’s father and upon intervention, he found the teacher half-naked.

Milton Ojambo, the headteacher of Bukalikha primary school told URN that they had registered a complaint from the girl’s parents, adding that they are yet to establish the facts of the case since the teacher didn’t report to school.

The implicated teacher couldn’t be reached to comment on the defilement allegations and his known mobile number was switched off.

URN