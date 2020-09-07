Primary school headteacher commits suicide in Rukungiri

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Rukungiri district is investigating circumstances under which a 43-year-old Primary School headteacher ended his life.

Kenneth Mushoborozi, a school headteacher of Kyamutariga Primary school in Kebisoni Sub County and a resident of Kihunga village, in Buyanja Sub County, allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Saturday night. His body was discovered by his son, Kenneth Ashoborora, in their shop in Nshungyezi trading centre on Sunday.

Ashoborora, who sleeps in the quarters of his father’s shop, says that he was surprised when he tried to wake up his father to open the shop as usual and got no response. He says that he alerted the neighbours and his elder brother Benjamin Mubangizi about the unusual incident, which prompted them to break the locks for the shop.

Mubangizi says that their father has been battling a mental illness which they suspect could have forced him to commit suicide.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson Elly Maate says that the police has already started investigations into the matter. Maate said that the case has been registered at Rukungiri Central Police station as investigations in the matter continue.

Meantime, Maate also said that they are hunting for a 45-year-old man in connection to the death of his 26 –year-old girlfriend, Susan Ayebazibwe, whose body was found burnt in her rented room in Nyakabale cell on Sunday morning.

Maate says that the suspect, only identified as Amon, was seen together with the deceased on Saturday evening but later reportedly disappeared to his wedded wife in Kabingo Parish.

URN