Primary 1 child dies during Inter-house athletics

Butebo, Uganda | THE INDEPNDENT | A Primary One pupil at Kalalaka Primary School, in Butebo District, has collapsed and died during its inter-house athletics competition. The deceased has been identified as 7-year-old Joseph Bamwilile.

Samuel Semewo, the Bukedi North Region Police Spokesperson, says that the minor allegedly joined the 110-meter race without the permission of the teachers and ran for about 10 meters before he fell down and collapsed.

The minor was pronounced dead on arrival at Butebo Health Center IV where he was rushed for treatment.

The school head teacher, Ahamed Wasenya Gisenyi, says that it is the first time a pupil collapses and dies during a competition at the school. “His demise would have been avoided if he had listened to his teachers who advised the lower primary pupils not to join the race,” he said.

