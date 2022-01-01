Priest castigates courts for denying suspects bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fr Joseph Kimbugwe of Namugongo Martyrs Catholic Parish has castigated courts over denying suspects bail.

In his end of year sermon inside Namugongo Basilica, Kimbugwe cited an example of an MP who was recently granted bail by one court but denied by another court, which he said subjects suspects to psychological torture.

Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya was on December 2 granted bail by Buganda Road court but he could not get out because another court in Masaka declined to give him bail over other charges.

At Buganda Road, Ssegirinya is facing charges of inciting violence through his Facebook posts where he allegedly warned that Uganda was going to face genocide if National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was killed.

“Situations like where an MP is granted bail and denied the same by another court are difficult and subject people to psychological torture. We need to pray for God’s mercy in all situations,” Fr Kimbugwe said.

Ssegirinya in Masaka charges is accused alongside his Makindye West counterpart Allan Ssewanyana. The two legislators are accused of participating in the July to September machete attacks that left 26 people dead in Masaka.

Kibumgwe also cautioned Namugongo parishioners against domestic violence which results in death and bodily injuries.

The 2020 police crime report shows more than 4,000 people were murdered but the biggest number of fatalities was due to domestic conflicts.

In a bid to maintain the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) intended to control the spread of COVID-19, Namugongo held two masses concurrently. One mass was held inside the Basilica while the other was at the Martyrs lake.

Fr Kimbugwe and Fr Sylvester Kibenge who led the second mass highlighted some of the painful events of 2021. Top on the list was the death of Rtd Masaka Diocese Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa who died in January, Kampala Archbishop Dr Cyprian Lwanga and Orthodox Metropolitan Yona Lwanga.

Christians were asked to forget all the failures of 2021 and enter 2022 with an open mind and hope for success.

“Whatever failures you have registered in 2021 should remain behind. Pray for blessings, success and peace in the family. You’re alive because God has protected you. We have a lot that tests us but we should trust God at all times,” Fr Kimbugwe said.

The end of year mass started at a quarter past 5pm and ended at half past 6pm. After the masses, security restricted entry and informed people that there were not going to be any overnight prayers.

At Kibuli, the Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi asked the government to charge in court all the Moslems arrested on suspicion of being involved in terrorist acts.

Giving his end of year address at his offices in Kibuli on Friday, Sheikh Galabuzi said that it is wrong for suspects to be detained without trial.

He also condemned the killing of Muslims suspected of being involved in terror acts. He said that killing the suspects hinders investigations.

The Supreme Mufti has urged people to celebrate the New Year by thanking God and avoiding acts of violence.

