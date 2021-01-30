PREMIER LEAGUE: Man Utd visit Arsenal, Man city receive Sheffield

London, England | THE INDEPENDENT | Manchester United need to recover quickly from their shock defeat at home to bottom of the table Sheffield United on Wednesday night when they face Arsenal this Saturday.

Arsenal are in arguably their best form of the season and have new signing Martin Odegaard available following his arrival on loan from Real Madrid this week, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should return after missing two games due to his mother’s illness.

United need Eric Bailly fit and able to play after they once again suffered in defending set pieces in their midweek defeat.

Manchester City will no doubt have taken heed of what happened to their neighbors at home to Sheffield United when they entertain the bottom of the table side. Pep Guardiola’s men showed their ruthless streak with a 5-0 demolition of West Brom in midweek and they will expect to see about 80 percent of the ball on Saturday.

With in-form Joao Cancelo looking to open up the flak for City and players such as Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Ferran Torres in excellent form, it’s hard to see Sheffield springing another surprise across the Pennines.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is under increasing pressure ahead of his side’s visit to Everton. A run of 11 games without a win has brought just two points from the last 27 available and with only two goals in the last seven matches, Bruce’s hopes of taking something from Goodison Park look slim unless winger Allan Saint-Maximin’s return can spark a reaction.

Crystal Palace and Wolves meet in a game between two mid-table sides, although Wolves will be buoyed by their solid defensive display to spoil Thomas Tuchel’s debut at Chelsea in midweek.

Tuchel will have another bite at claiming his first win when Burnley visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Sean Dyche’s men looking increasingly close to assuring their top flight status after a 3-2 win at home to Aston Villa showed their character in midweek.

Tuchel put his faith in experienced players against Wolves and it will be interesting to see what changes his makes after a few more training sessions with his new club.

West Brom need to recover from their defeat to Manchester City when they entertain third from bottom Fulham in a game they simply have to win. Fulham took a vital point in Brighton in midweek and continue to show a combative edge ahead of a crucial fixture.

Southampton face Aston Villa after both sides lost during the week, while on Sunday Leicester City entertain Leeds United.

Leicester are still without Jamie Vardy, but will hope to exploit the gaps that Leeds’ attacking style allows their rivals in defense.

Tottenham waved goodbye to their title hopes when they lost 3-1 to Liverpool on Thursday and they visit Brighton this Sunday without Harry Kane, who will miss several weeks with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile Liverpool travel to play West Ham at the London Stadium.

David Moyes is enjoying an excellent season with West Ham and his side would move into fourth against a Liverpool side who have added Fabinho and Joel Matip to their already lengthy list of injuries.

*********

XINHUA