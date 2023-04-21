Preview: Arsenal v Southampton

Adrian Clarke analyses how Gunners duo’s positioning can leave full-backs exposed to Southampton attack

On paper a Friday night trip to leaders Arsenal looks a tough examination for Southampton, but they will be encouraged by recent blips from Mikel Arteta's side.

Across their last two encounters, Arsenal let 2-0 leads slip to draw 2-2 at Liverpool and West Ham United.

Easing off and relinquishing early control in both of those contests, Saints may look to prey on any unease that hangs over from those two frustrating results.

Pressing on

Under Ralph Hasenhuttl, Southampton were an outstanding pressing side.

In 2021/22 they ranked third-highest for “pressed sequences” behind Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, and Jurgen Klopp’s men were the only top-flight side to fashion more shot-ending high turnovers than Saints’ total of 57.

While Southampton have backed off from that style this season, producing mid-table numbers in both departments, they may consider closing down higher up the pitch at Emirates Stadium.

At times last Sunday, Arsenal left themselves 4v4 when playing out from the back, pushing Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka into advanced areas in the build-up phase.

This encouraged West Ham to press, and from Declan Rice’s turnover tackle on Thomas Partey, they earned a game-changing penalty.

Even if Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is still an injury doubt, returns to the starting XI to provide better control, Ruben Selles may attempt to test Arsenal’s resolve by squeezing up to press him and Partey.

West Ham were rewarded for their bravery in releasing midfielder Lucas Paqueta forward to close down a central defender.

Midfield risk

Arteta’s desire to use Odegaard and Xhaka as attack-minded box-to-box players has worked well in an attacking sense this season. Between them, the duo have shared 28 direct goal involvements.

However, this ambition can on occasion leave Arsenal susceptible to overloads around the full-backs, usually from turnovers or well-timed forward runs from midfielders.

In the 2-2 draw at Liverpool, for example, Jordan Henderson frequently made in-to-out runs into the wide-right channel that tested Zinchenko, who already had to mark Mohamed Salah.

Curtis Jones made an excellent run towards the left in the build-up to Liverpool’s first goal, getting away from Odegaard to spark an attack down that flank.

And from the next phase of that same attack, a secondary forward run from Diogo Jota created a 2v1 around Ben White, that was not tracked properly by Odegaard either.

From there they scored their crucial first goal just before half-time.

Arsenal must be wary of Southampton launching similar raids on transitions.

If Saints start with a narrow 4-4-2, as they have done lately, look out for one of their front two peeling away on to an Arsenal full-back, with their winger doubling up in that domain.

In those scenarios, Arsenal must ask one of their central midfielders to get across and provide cover.

Set-piece concerns

Southampton could also target corners and wide-free kicks, both of which are possible areas of weakness.

Two of the last three goals Arsenal have conceded at home stemmed from corners.

They also conceded a penalty at Anfield from a corner, while West Ham’s second goal last Sunday came from the second phase of a wide free-kick.

Arsenal have been less effective defending set-pieces since the World Cup, and in open play they are giving up chances more frequently too.

Arteta’s side start as overwhelming favourites for this one, but if Southampton are bold enough to push into advanced areas, the form book suggests they could enjoy moments of success.

SOURCE: Premerleague.com