Monday , May 18 2020
Covid-19 Image

President’s COVID-19 update moved to Tuesday 8pm

The Independent May 18, 2020 The News Today, Today's News 1 Comment

President Yoweri Museveni to outline government plans on Tuesday, 8pm

✳ 72,161 Overall tests done
✳ 248 Confirmed cases
✳ 63 Recoveries
✳ 0 deaths

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With Uganda’s COVID-19 statistics heading towards 300, President Yoweri Museveni was expected to reassure the nation today on steps to control the pandemic, and ease the lockdown however this has been moved to tomorrow.

Don Wanyama, senior press Ssecretary to President Museveni confirmed the change that will now come on the final day of the 14-day extended lockdown.

When President Museveni last addressed the nation, the confirmed cases were less than 100, but are now at 248 with the cumulative number of foreign truck drivers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uganda at a record 146.

He is expected to explain two key measures, the testing of drivers before they return, and return of Ugandans from abroad.

Early in the week, news broke that some Ugandans had been given permission to return, this despite the President clearly stating Uganda’s borders had been closed to passenger traffic.

One comment

  1. Abele moses
    May 18, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    That’s ok but need to know that lockdown is not the only way. Our lockdown might start little bit later because of our neighboring countries.

    Reply

