Presidential private secretary’s case of misrepresenting Museveni adjourned

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hearing of the assistant private secretary to President Yoweri Museveni Carol Kembabazi who is accused of lying to Electoral Commission Human Resource staff has been adjourned.

She is being accused of using her position to lie to the EC officers that Museveni had assigned her to tell the officials to give jobs to three of her relatives to be deployed as assistant district registrars which was not true.

The three are: Kenneth Magezi, Duncan Muramuzi and Elia Abomeire.

The hearing has been postponed to the 19th February 2021 by Grade One Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu at the Buganda Road Magistrates Court after the prosecution led by Ms. Elizabeth Nadala failed to submit statements showing the evidence against Carol Kembabazi.

These statements were supposed to be submitted to Kembabazi’s lawyers before the trial on Wednesday.

Kembabazi’s lawyers led by Humphrey Tumwesigye and James Muhumuza also argue that they have not received the statements of the two proposed unknown witnesses that were supposed to testify against the accused today in court.

As a result, the defense asked the Magistrate court to adjourn the hearing until they have received the complete statements of evidence and the witness statements from the prosecution.

Accordingly, Gladys Kamasanyu adjourned the hearing until 19th February 2021 when the hearing will commence.

Meanwhile, Kembabazi was on Friday the 8th of January granted a cash bail of one million shillings by the court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu after she had presented two sureties who were her brothers. They are; Julius Tugume Rutatina and Godfrey Guma Nabireeba who have been asked to execute a non- cash bail fee of 10 million shillings.

The release on bail followed a successful application by Kembabazi’s lawyers led by Humphrey Tumwesigye and James Muhumuza who invoked the constitutional right to bail and argued that the offences against her are bail able.

