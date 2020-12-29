Presidential debate cancelled over funds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has cancelled the 2021 Presidential debate. The debate was originally scheduled for 3rd and 4th January 2021.

Last month, IRCU postponed the debates citing lack of funds and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, Joshua Kitakule, the Secretary-General IRCU says that together with The Elders Forum Uganda (TEFU) have failed to mobilize the required funds for the debates. He says the event required a budget of close to two billion shillings that foreign funders and the government were not able to provide.

Rogers Mulindwa, National Resistance Movement spokesperson, says that he is not surprised about the cancellation of the debates. He says that the debates don’t add value to a party that has offered Ugandans goods services and has a good manifesto to win the 2021 general elections.

Independent Presidential candidate Nancy Kalembe says that she is disappointed by the cancellation. She says that has been preparing to explain her manifesto to the electorate.

Joel Senyonyi, the National Unity Platform (NUP) spokesperson regrets why the political debates have been postponed. He says that it was an opportunity for President Museveni to explain to the electorate about the injustices, poor services, human rights abuses and corruption that have ravaged the country.

But Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate retired Major General Gregg Mugisha Muntu, says the political debates are not a priority for the party. He says that IRCU and TEFU should channel their efforts to condemn the excesses of the NRM regime and making sure the Electoral Commission (EC) does its work independently.

Independent candidate Joseph Kabuleta says that the electorate has missed an opportunity to hear important issues from him.

