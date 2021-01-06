Presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat held hostage in Fort Portal hotel

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the FDC presidential candidate was held hostage at Jopalz Motel in Bukwali Fort Portal.

According to one of the security guards at the hotel, who preferred anonymity, UPDF soldiers grabbed the key from him in the night and barred anyone from entering or leaving the hotel.

Ajuna Daka, the FDC parliamentary flag bearer for Fort Portal City who is held together with Amuriat, says the candidate’s room was locked too.

Ajuna who booked for Amuriat at the hotel located along the Fort Portal-Kamwenge Road as they were leaving Bundibugyo and Ntoroko Districts where they campaigned on Tuesday, says that when Amuriat and his team of 12 people arrived at the guest house at around 8pm, they found the place surrounded by soldiers.

Efforts to reach the hotel manager were futile but another security guard only identified as Asiimwe says they were directed to hand over the keys to the soldiers.

The police arrived at the hotel and cordoned off the Fort-Portal –Kamwenge Road.

Amuriat is expected to campaign in Kamwenge and Kitagwenda districts on today Wednesday.

********

URN