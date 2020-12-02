Presidential candidate Katumba blocked from holding rally in Kyenjojo

Kyenjojo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police on Tuesday blocked independent presidential candidate, John Katumba, from holding a rally in Kyenjojo district.

According to the Electoral Commission campaign program, Katumba was supposed to start campaigning in Tooro Sub-region by holding rallies in Kyenjojo and Kyegegwa districts.

However, when he entered Kyenjojo town, police led by the Kyenjojo District Police Commander – Julius Baganza, started dispersing people who were gathering around him.

When he reached Kyenjojo town council, Baganza grabbed him by the hand and led him to the Kyenjojo Central Police station amidst resistance from him and his supporters.

However, as they got closer to the police station, Baganza ordered him to continue to Kyenjojo Secondary School playground. When he stepped into the playground, another independent presidential candidate, Fred Mwesigye, also appeared at the same venue.

This forced Banganza to order Katumba back into his vehicles and vacate the place. As police chased away his supporters, Mwesigye got a chance to remain at the venue without any disruption.

Meanwhile, Katumba rushed to Total fuel station in Kyenjojo town council to refuel his vehicles. However, Baganaza again found him addressing the press and he asked him to quickly leave the place.

The DPC told URN that Katumba was denied a chance to speak to his supporters because he did not have a cleared venue for his rally.

He said the presidential candidate was trying to speak to everyone he was meeting on the way, which he said could not be allowed.

Baganza, however, could not explain why Katumba was chased from Kyenjojo playground.

With no option left, Katumba left Kyenjojo and headed to Kyegegwa district where he was allowed speak to market vendors at Kyegegwa central market. He was also allowed to walk through Kyegegwa town council where he addressed groups of people.

In his message, Katumba said the two districts lack good schools and hospitals, which he promised to, address the problems once elected.

He also promised to construct a university in Kyenjojo and Kyegegwa, saying that students in the two districts also need such education institutions that are closer to their homes.

While in Kyegegwa, youths asked him about how he planned to address youth unemployment and he said once elected, he will build industries to add value to agricultural products that he said will partly solve the problem.

According to the EC program, Katumba will on Wednesday hold rallies in the districts of Kamwenge, Kasese and Ibanda.

