Presidential candidate Fred Mwesigye resumes campaigns in Kasese

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate Fred Mwesigye on Tuesday resumed his campaigns in Kasese district.

According to the revised Electoral Commission campaign program, Mwesigye was on Monday scheduled to campaign in the districts of Kasese, Kamwenge Kyegegwa and Kibaale districts.

On Tuesday, he is supposed to campaign in Bundibugyo, Kyenjojo and Ntoroko districts.

Mwesigye’s campaign coordinator Jackson Katende said that their candidate could not turn up for the campaigns due to illness.

Katende however said the candidate had recovered to resume his campaign trail.

Mwesigye whose message is to restore Uganda on the foundation of God says he will eliminate corruption and poverty by instilling morals in society.

Geoffrey Kimburuga, a boda boda rider in Kasese town was not aware of Mwesigye campaigns in the district. He argues that the failure by candidates to put their messages on radios as would have been expected in this election will leave many go unnoticed.

******

URN