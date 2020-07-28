Presidential aspirant Ambrose Kyomukama detained in Mbarara

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential aspirant, Ambrose Kyomukama is in police custody in Mbarara district. He was picked up together with two others from Kizungu Market cell in Nyamityobora ward in Kakoba division Mbarara City around 6pm on Monday for allegedly staging unlawful assembly.

The other suspects are Maxon Kiiza, a resident of Nkokonjeru cell and Isaac Magaragangye, a resident of Kiyanja cell Kamukuzi division Mbarara City. There was a brief standoff between Kyomukama’s team and the officer in charge of Kijungu police post who tried to stop the group in vain before the arrest.

Kyomukama said he was consulting the electorates before picking his nomination forms. “I am just consulting my people to allow or stop me from picking nomination forms. I don’t see why police is stopping me from consulting,” he said.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, says Kyomukama didn’t notify police prior to his meeting. He said the suspects have been charged with disobedience of lawful orders, holding an unlawful procession and negligent act likely to spread infection of disease contrary to section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

Jane Orishaba, a resident of Aharibiri faults police stopping Kyomukama from consulting voters yet Ministers are holding rallies in churches. She also says the proposal to conduct scientific campaigns isn’t practical since it may deny new contenders chance to introduce themselves to voters.

URN