President Museveni warns cultural institutions on ethnic tensions

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has warned cultural institutions across the country to desist from causing ethnic tensions which cause the spirit of division that undermines development.

In a speech read for him by Robinah Nabbanja, the prime minister of Uganda during the 29th coronation anniversary of Omukama of Bunyoro Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Iguru on Sunday at the Kingdom palace, the president says cultural institutions should sow the seeds of love, unity, discipline, sacrifice, hard work, integrity, patriotism among the people and avoid ethnic tensions.

He says divisions deter development and therefore cultural institutions should ensure that they use their platforms to preach peace and development. Museveni called upon traditional leaders to mobilise their subjects to work hard to get rid of poverty from their homes.

Museveni says government has put in place programs such as Emyooga, OWC, PDM aimed at helping the population begin income generating projects that will help improve family incomes and called upon the cultural leaders to mobilise their subjects to subject the initiative to enhance household income.

He further tasked Ugandans to utilize the available land to initiate commercial farming projects such as coffee, fruits, banana plantations, Dairy heifer farming among others adding that the government’s mission is to enhance the pace of socio-economic development through implementing far-reaching changes in the livelihoods of the people of Uganda by transforming the Ugandan economy and households.

Museveni further called on the cultural leaders to join government in the fight against all forms of corruption in their communities.

He says the government is aiming at improving the livelihoods of people towards self-sufficiency and sustainability and creating market for the country’s produce not only locally but also in the African region.

Museveni further warned that as Africans, there is need to be aware of the foreign cultural negativisms and emotional and behavioral disorientation practices which are invading and threatening to erode our good time-tested African cultural values.

He adds that children must be protected against such deviations like same-sex marriages because they are intended to derail our survival and existence. He says he already signed the anti-homosexual legislation and the country stand by the values adding that no one will intimidate Ugandans on the step so far taken.

He says when the NRM restored cultural institutions, it had a clear forecast of what exactly Uganda was supposed to be in such a time regardless of what the nay sayers were thinking adding that they knew cultural institutions would work harmoniously with government once handled well by the leaders and the subjects.

It is, therefore, practically difficult to divorce cultural institutions from social sector service delivery and development not only in Uganda but also throughout a large part of the African continent. This makes cultural institutions a formidable force in the development process of the country and Africa in general.

He says the NRM Government values, with gratitude this contribution and will continue supporting cultural institution development initiatives. He says by supporting cultural institutions, government is directly synergizing the development of the nation in general; hence, offering a blue print for generations to come.

The Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom is credited for the great contribution in the provision of socio-economic infrastructure services such as health, education, works of charity, poverty alleviation and income generating projects, relief services, peace building initiative efforts etc. The above have gone a long way to improve the living standards of people.

Omukama Iguru in a speech delivered for him by Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom prime minister warned the initiators of the Bugungu cultural institution to stop destabilizing his Kingdom. He says the planned breakaway of the Bagungu from Bunyoro is being spearheaded by external forces who want to compromise the unity of the kingdom, a thing he says he will not allow.

Iguru says it is time for all people in Bunyoro to work together for the development of the kingdom and advocate for issues such as sharing oil revenue with the central government and promoting education, and health among other goals.

He says there is no need for separation from Bunyoro Kingdom since the monarchy is hospitable, unifying, and recognizes the values of each tribe. He challenged a section of Bagungu who wants to secede from Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom to forget but rather dialogue with the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom to foster unity and development.

Asinansi Nyakato, the Hoima city woman Member of Parliament called on the government to expedite the process of operationalizing Bunyoro university.

Harriet Businge, the Hoima woman Member of Parliament who doubles as the Vice Chairperson Bunyoro Parliamentary caucus tasked the government to find a lasting solution to the land question in the Bunyoro sub region. She says most families in the region are unsettled and are on the verge of being evicted from their ancestral land.

Matia Kasaija, the minister for finance called on the people of Bunyoro to embrace unity and hard work to enhance household income.

Omukama Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Agutamba Rukirabasaija Iguru ascended to the throne on June 11, 1994.

*****

URN