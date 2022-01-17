President Museveni promotes 528 officers in UPDF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Commander In Chief and President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni has promoted 528 officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The promoted officers include three from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to full Colonel, 27 of them from Major to Lieutenant Colonel and 498 from Captain to Major.

“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF are pleased to announce the elevation of 528 officers to different ranks by His Excellence the President and Commander in Chief of UPDF,” read a press statement by Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, the Acting Defence Spokesperson.

Speaking to URN on Sunday, Kakurungu revealed that the three who were elevated to full Colonel are; Lt Col Benard Tumwesigire, Lt Col Mark Mugarura, and Lt Col Stephen Nsereko.

“The Ministry of Defense and UPDF fraternity congratulate the officers upon the well deserved promotions,” the press statement concluded.

This is the latest of army promotions. Last April, President Museveni promoted 40 senior UPDF officers to occupy top ranks.

*****

URN