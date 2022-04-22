President Museveni pledges UGX 1Billion towards Martyrs day celebrations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has pledged One Billion Shillings to Fort Portal Diocese towards preparations for the Martyr’s day celebrations.

Museveni made the pledge on Wednesday while meeting a delegation of eminent persons from Tooro led by the Bishop Fort Portal Diocese Robert Muhiirwa at his home in Rwakitura.

Fort Portal Diocese was selected to animate this year’s celebrations under the theme, “baptized and sent to witness Christ with love and hope”.

Bishop Muhiirwa told the President that the Diocese came up with a working budget of approximately one billion shillings to prepare for the celebrations, but due to financial constraints, the Diocese was struggling to raise the funds.

“As a custom, the celebration of this noble event is preceded by numerous preparations with spiritual and material mobilization. Due to the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, we received the communication about leading the Martyrs day celebrations late. So, Your Excellency, we need your support,” Muhiirwa said.

Bishop Muhiirwa also told the President about the need to renovate the leaking roof of Virika Cathedral in Fort Portal.

President Museveni pledged 1Billion Uganda shillings support for both the celebrations and renovation of the Cathedral.

Last month, Fort Portal Diocese launched a fundraising campaign to raise one Billion for the celebrations. The money will be used for protocol and security, catering, transport, construction, and decoration.

The Vicar General at Fort Portal Diocese, Fr. Isaiah Mayombo said that despite the President’s pledge, the diocese will continue with the fundraising drive.

URN