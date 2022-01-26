President Museveni commissions oil roads in Bunyoro

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday commissioned three critical oil roads in Bunyoro sub-region.

The roads include the 111km Hoima-Butiaba-Wanseko road and the 235km Kigumba-Masindi-Buliima-Hoima-Kabwoya road that was constructed at a cost of 356 Billion Shillings. The contract for the construction was awarded to Chongquing International Construction.

Speaking at Bwikya primary school in Hoima city, President Museveni asked the people of Bunyoro to tap into the oil and gas opportunities, which will help fight household poverty and improve their standards of living.

Museveni noted that the local leaders have not done enough to prepare the locals to seize the opportunities and turn them into a reality.

On the rampant land evictions in the region, Museveni, tasked the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to intervene in the matter and immediately give him a report.

The president said the government is finalizing plans to ensure more roads are constructed in the region. He cited the Kagadi-Ndaiga, Birembo-Nkoko-Ntwetwe-Kiboga Masode and Karuguza, Kyegegwa, Kabogole, Burunga Kazo roads.

Fred Byamukama, the State Minister for Works and Transport said the roads will help in transforming the transport sector in the region which is in line with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) manifesto.

Byamukama appealed to the leaders and locals to guard against the theft and vandalism of road signs.

Matia Kasaija, the Minister for Finance said that the roads will support regional integration and cross-border trade with Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC, and facilitate oil exploration and extraction activities in the region.

Rose Katusiime, a resident of Kitoba sub-county that is situated along the Hoima-Butiaba-Wanseko road is happy that the new roads will help to facilitate trade in the region.

URN