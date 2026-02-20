Premier League Title Race: Man City, Villa looking to pressure Arsenal

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Three of the top five Premier League teams are in action on Saturday hoping to take advantage of Arsenal’s midweek slip-up away to Wolves that once again opens up the title race.

Manchester City would move to within just two points of the top with a win at home to Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola’s side has enjoyed a rare midweek without a match, while Newcastle all but assured its place in the last-16 of the Champions League with a 6-1 win away to Qarabag on Wednesday, although that gives Eddie Howe’s side little time to recover after a long trip to Azerbaijan.

The two sides recently met in the Carabao Cup semifinal, with City winning both legs – 3-1 at home and 2-0 in Newcastle.

Aston Villa goes into the weekend third in the Premier League and is another side that will have appreciated a midweek rest ahead of what is likely to be a tough game at home to Leeds United. Coach Unai Emery will be wary of recent defeats at home to Everton and Brentford who sat deep and made Villa carry the weight of the play.

Chelsea has an excellent chance of three points at home to second-from-bottom Burnley, which has, for the moment, kept faith in coach Scott Parker after last weekend’s painful FA Cup exit at home to third-tier Mansfield Town.

Chelsea is expected to try and use the wings and exploit the fact that Burnley’s veteran defender Kyle Walker is no longer as quick as he used to be.

Seventh-placed Brentford has been one of the surprises of the season under coach Keith Andrews, and is at home to a Brighton that has lost its way in recent weeks, with four defeats and two draws from its last six games in all competitions, and without a Premier League win since January 3.

Finally, two in-form sides meet when West Ham hosts Bournemouth, with the Hammers three points from safety despite taking 10 points from its last five Premier League games.

On Sunday, Igor Tudor makes his debut as interim Tottenham coach when his side entertains Arsenal in the north London derby. ■