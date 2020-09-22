Premier League history made with the highest-scoring gameweek

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gabriel Jesus’s late goal in Manchester City’s 3-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers set a Premier League record as 44 goals were scored across Matchweek 2’s 10 fixtures.

There was barely time to draw breath as the goals kept flying in around the grounds in a thrilling weekend of action.

Saturday’s opening fixture set the tone as Everton beat West Bromwich Albion 5-2, the first of three matches to feature seven goals. It is the first time in 11 years a Matchweek has had so many.

There was more of the same on Monday as the goals kept flowing.

Aston Villa beat 10-man Sheffield United 1-0 before Man City’s result at Molineux ensured that this Matchweek featured the most goals since the competition was reduced from 22 to 20 teams for the 1995/96 season.

Record beaters

The previous record total in a 10-match weekend was 43, scored in Matchweek 24 of 2010/11.

That tally included two matches with eight goals – Everton’s 5-3 win over Blackpool and Newcastle United’s 4-4 draw with Arsenal – as well as Wigan Athletic beating Blackburn Rovers 4-3.

The highest ever total in the Premier League is 53 goals, set in the final full match round of the inaugural campaign of 1992/93 by the 22 clubs.

But comparing Matchweeks throughout the 28 years of the competition is more difficult as in the Premier League’s earlier years, rounds of matches with all the division’s teams in action were less defined.

