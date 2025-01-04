Precious Tumuhirwe jailed 40 years for child torture

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kira Magistrates Court has sentenced Precious Tumuhirwe to serve 40 years in prison for torturing a 4 Year Old child.

The Court on Friday presided over by Shallon Niwaha sentenced 37 Year Old Tumuhirwe following her own plea of guilty to torturing the child on December 26th 2024 in Namataba Kirinya Bweyogerere in Kira Municipality Wakiso District.

While delivering her sentence, the Magistrate acknowledged the profound impact of the torture on the victim’s family, noting that parents often struggle to recover from the trauma inflicted upon their children due to the strong emotional bonds they share. Both the victim and the parents suffered harm.

While considering the mitigating factors, the Magistrate emphasized that Tumuhirwe Precious had abused the trust placed in her by the child, whom she was supposed to protect. The court recognized that Tumuhirwe has an 8-year-old child of her own, currently in the care of the father, and that she had apologized to the victim’s parents.

However, her actions after the incident, including refusing to open the door despite neighbors’ intervention and fleeing the scene, demonstrated a blatant disregard for human life.

The Magistrate expressed concern about the prevalence of torture in Ugandan communities, despite efforts by the court, human rights defenders, and activists to address the issue .

The severity of the child’s injuries and Tumuhirwe’s subsequent actions led the Magistrate to conclude that she has a “wild heart” and a “heart of a rotten wild animal in a human body.”

The Magistrate decided to sentence Tumuhirwe to 40 years in prison, emphasizing the need to check the rampant torture of women and children in the country.

The victim, a daughter of Michael Mwesigwa and his estranged wife Doreen Kansiime, was left in the care of Tumuhirwe by her father, who had gone to work.

However, at around 11 pm, the father received a distress call from neighbors, informing him that his child was being tortured by Tumuhirwe.

Despite the neighbors’ pleas, Tumuhirwe refused to open the door, and the father had to rush back home to rescue his daughter.

The victim was found lying on the floor, helpless and injured, with blood oozing from her mouth. She was rushed to Nsambya Hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition.

Tumuhirwe was arrested in Kabale immediately exiting Gateway Bus after fleeing the scene and was brought back to Kira to face charges.

The victim according to evidence submitted before Court suffered multiple wounds, including lacerations on the lips, and was classified as having grievous harm. She also experienced physical and psychological trauma, fearing people and crying whenever someone tried to talk to her.

The Court has heard that investigations in the matter commenced and statements were recorded from witnesses who confirmed that they heard the victim being tortured by the accused before she fled the scene .

The victim was examined by police health services Directorate and found to have sustained multiple wounds on the face , hands , left lower back , in the left lower limb and lacerations on the lips and the injuries were classified as grievous harm. She was also found to be traumatized.

The above injuries were also confirmed by Nsambya Hospital.

She was also found out to have suffered physical and psychological trauma . she was fearing people and would cry whenever people tried to talk to her .

It was suggested by the Hospital that the victim needs counselling to return to her normal state .

*****

URN