Preachers stay clear of politics, focus on poverty fight, hope

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As thousands of Christians around Kampala ushered 2020, the year expected to be filled with political happenings for Uganda, prominent preachers around Kampala steered clear of the subject.

Instead, they sold 2020 as a year free of poverty, happy marriages for the unmarried and that time when the believers will get that one thing they have always yearned their entire life.

Kololo Airstrip, Makerere Kubbiri, Namboole Stadium, Old Kampala Secondary School, Wankulukulu Stadium, and Namirembe Cathedral filled to bliss.

At Kololo Independence Ground, Christian Life Church head Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga told believers they had left poverty in the old year (2019). He told them to jot their needs – money, a trip to Dubai, or marriage – on a paper, wrap it together with their seed (offertory money) in an envelope and hand in.

He said he and his wife had offered seed for the year and written a long list of their needs – which God will help them fulfill. Ssenyonga told believers “God will touch your lives the way you never dreamed.”

Several gospel artiste’s such as Florence Rukundo, Dangello Busulwa entertained the sheep with songs of hope.

For those that prayed from Namboole, singer and pastor Wilson Bugembe was the highlight of the night. Bugembe crooned most of his gospel songs to the cheers of the spirit-filled believers.

The Presiding Apostle for the Born-Again Faith, Dr Joseph Sserwadda, who took the stage at Namboole five minutes towards the new year, prayed for healing, deliverance and freedom in the year 2020.

He said the faithful in the Lord, in the new year, will wake up to see remarkable and exceptional turn arounds in their lives, rhyming with the night’s theme.

Christianity Focus Ministries under the leadership of David Livingston Kiganda took their followers to Old Kampala Secondary Schools where they ushered the year.

The main preacher of the evening, Cindy Kiganda who is also the wife to David Kiganda, prophesized rather the ordinary, that God would lead the way for those who believe in him.

At pastor Robert Kakende’s Synagogue in Makarere Kubbiri, the people were so many that by 10;30pm, many were still in the queue to enter. Mulago road was closed off for traffic from Kubbiri roundabout. Kakende told believers 2020 was their year.

Pastors paused their preaching to allow the faithful enjoy whatever fireworks displays were near them at midinight.

As fireworks dotted the Kampala skyline at exactly midnight, displaying rays of hope, Christians were asked to say what they wanted God to do for them.

Many shouted on top of their voices – some in tongues – and the early morning air blew purely, it represented new dawn.

There was hardly any security incident at prayer places with soldiers and police visibility alert as believers sought deliverance.

Near Namboole, an officer driving a Fire Brigade vehicle was put to task to explain why he was speeding in a congested place yet there was no emergency.

******

URN