Prayosha enterprises limited open tempered glass plant

NEWS BRIEFS: Prayosha Enterprises Limited last week launched a tempered glass plant the first ever in the East Africa.

The minister of state for trade and cooperation Werikhe Gafabusa launched the state of the art tempered glass plant at Mutundwe in Kampala.

He lauded the directors for choosing to invest in Uganda using it as a base to serve and expand their production and products to the region.

“On behalf of the government, we shall render them all necessary support so that their goals and Uganda’s development is achieved”, Werikhe added.

Tempered glass is glass that does not easily break. Even when it breaks, it shatters into smaller circular pieces, hence reducing the risk of injury. It is six times stronger than ordinary glass and allows versatility in the conceptualization of frame glasses.

At the same function, the state minister for East African affairs, Julius Maganda also thanked Prayosha for choosing Uganda as an investment hub.

“Such investments are very key in our contribution to attaining a wider market locally and regionally”, Maganda added.