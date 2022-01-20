Pray for me to overcome temptations from politicians: Archbishop Ssemogerere

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop-elect of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has asked Christians to pray for him to overcome temptations from politicians as he takes over his new office.

On Tuesday, January 25, Ssemogerere will be installed as Archbishop of Kampala to take over the most influential Archdiocese in the country. Because of the influence of the Archdiocese and the people at its helm, it is often flocked by politicians seeking blessings and those who want to gain and maintain a grip on power.

While delivering his homily at a thanksgiving mass organized for him by businessmen Dr James Kyeyune in Luwero, Archbishop-elect Ssemogerere said that several politicians have already come to him seeking favours. Ssemogerere said he is aware of temptations from politicians but he is hopeful that with God’s blessings and prayers, he will overcome.

Ssemogerere added that he is taking on a big job for which he needs prayers and divine intervention to be able to serve diligently. But he asked Christians not to equate him to the Late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, his predecessor, but judge him on the basis of his capabilities.

Nakaseke Central Member of Parliament Allan Mayanja Ssebunya said that some politicians want to bribe church leaders not to speak against human rights abuses whereas others want endorsement from them. Ssebunya however noted that Ssemogerere is a principled leader who won’t be easily intimidated or tempted not to speak against rights violations.

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga praised Ssemogerere for being a humble religious leader and pledged to work with him in his new appointment.

The Kasana Luwero Diocese will officially hold a special mass to bid farewell to Paul Ssemogerere on Sunday, January 23 after serving for 13 years as Diocesan Bishop. On Tuesday January 25, he will be driven up to Matugga town and officially received by Kampala Archdiocese on the same day he will be installed as Archbishop.

URN