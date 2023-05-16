Power struggle unfolds at UMSC as Basajjabalaba ejected from general assembly

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A power struggle continues to unfold at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), with the latest development being the removal of businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba from his position as a representative to the general assembly, the highest legislative body of the council.

On Monday, Abubaker Were Wadangho, the acting UMSC Independent Electoral Commission Chairperson, announced that Basajjabalaba had been ousted from his position as the Bushenyi Muslim District delegate due to irregularities and misconduct in the election process.

According to a statement from Ashiraf Zziwa, the UMSC spokesperson, the decision to remove Basajjabalaba was made after comprehensive investigations were conducted in response to a petition filed by a group of voters from the Bushenyi Muslim District. The investigation revealed widespread election malpractices and a violation of election regulations and guidelines.

The investigation also found that Basajjabalaba’s election was not valid under Article 29(6) of the UMSC Constitution which prohibits individuals previously impeached from holding any position within the UMSC structure. “…the petitioners were able to adduce credible evidence that indicated that embattled leader was successfully impeached from the position of the National Chairman by the relevant Top Most Organ of Council a couple of years,” Zziwa added.

Based on the evidence, the Electoral Commission exercised its authority and proclaimed Ismail Sseguya as the rightful delegate to represent the Bushenyi Muslim District in the UMSC General Assembly. In response, Basajjabalaba claims that the actions taken against him are illegal and in violation of established procedures.

“Anyone who dares to claim that, he or she is suffering from mental illness. I was elected, and every step of the process was duly followed. This is simply another plot devised by a specific group of individuals who are striving to undermine my endeavors in serving the Muslim community. However, their attempts will not be successful,” Basajjabala said.

Basajjabalaba also points out that many delegates at the General Assembly already occupied lower positions, indicating the election process was conducted through an electoral college system. He vows to continue his fight, expressing confidence in having the necessary documentation and evidence to support his position.

Rumors in the corridors at Old Kampala suggest that the power dynamics resemble a rematch between Basajjabalaba and Mufti Shaban Ramadan Mubaje. The two have a history of conflict dating back to 2010, involving a dispute over the improper management of Muslim estates.

In the past, Basajjabalaba attempted to suspend Mufti Mubaje, but the tables were turned, and the businessman was suspended instead, allegedly for his failure to complete the UMSC perimeter-shopping complex project at Old Kampala.

****

URN