Poverty, land conflicts cited in fall of incumbents in Bukedi and Elgon regions

Bukedi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | All Districts in the regions of Bukedi and Elgon in Eastern Uganda will be led by new chairpersons, after the loss suffered by all incumbents in recent elections.

The chairpersons who lost seats include Geoffrey Wandera, who lost to Stephen Mugeni Wasike in Busia district, Sam Keddi, who lost to James Okurut in Butebo, Charles Kadyama who lost to Muhammad Nakeba in Budaka and Sam Mulomi was defeated by Emmanuel Pajje. The other losers were in Pallisa where the incumbent Chairperson, John Michael Okurut lost to his former vice-chairperson, Patrick Duchu and Richard Waya of Butaleja also lost to a new entrant.

Bulambuli District Chairperson Simon Peter Wananzofu was ousted by independent Annet Nandudu, while Kapchorwa district Chairperson Christopher Songhor Chekurui was trounced by Evelyn Chebet Kubalika. The rest of the chairpersons in the region either opted out of the race after losing in the party primaries or opted to vie for Parliamentary seats in various constituencies. They include the chairpersons of Bukwo, Kween, Namisindwa, Sironko, Bududa and Mbale.

But Abasa Wetaka, a prominent politician in Mbale, says the Chairpersons lost touch with the people and left a vacuum that prompted the led to seek change. As a result, the voters were prepared to vote for anyone, except the old guard. Poverty, eviction from wetlands, the unanswered land question, and conflicts, all contributed to the loss, according to Wetaka.

“There are high levels of poverty in this region and if the local government leaders don’t come out to offer solutions, people opt them out and bring in new players whom they think will be able to offer solutions to their problems,” he said.

Frank Kasumba, an opinion leader in Busia says that the incumbent was imposed on the population when his opponents were disqualified in the 2018 by-election in Busia. Yet, according to Steven Mayende, a political analyst in the Bukedi sub-region the Busia district chairman and his council spent most of the time in squabbles, at the expense of service delivery.

Patrick Onyango, a resident of Busia faults the district leadership for returning money to the consolidated fund, when all the services for which the money was allocated, remain pending. According to him, this was a signal that the chairman and his council did not have the capacity to serve their voters.

Bruno Omuse, a resident of Buteba sub-county in Busia district says that they resolved to change their leadership as a vote of no confidence in the current leaders who are presiding over a district with a poor road network and shortage of drugs in health facilities.

In Budaka district, the Incumbent Chairperson, Mulomi Sam attributed his defeat to COVID-19. According to him, shortly after nominations, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent more than a month in isolation while his opponent was campaigning.

But a source which preferred anonymity told URN that Mulomi had earlier indicated that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election for the third term. However, they were surprised when he decided to come back, and many looked at him as a person who could not be trusted on his word.

Ali Dago, a lecturer at the Islamic University in Uganda says that the failure of the district chairpersons can be traced to the parallel structures by the central government which gives powers to the Chief Administrative Officers and the Resident District Commissioners while sidelining elected leaders.

But Dago also argues that the kind of confusion and chaos and that ensued during the NRM primaries was also one of the reasons behind the defeat of majority of the incumbents.

However, Siraji Wamai, the Bulambuli District Vice Chairperson avers that there was a wave in local governments where people only wanted to see new leaders. But he also blamed the failure of the incumbents on the decentralization policy which he said remains on paper. Wamai also noted the increasing calamities in the Elgon sub Region which he says the leaders have failed to provide solutions but they are crippled by the central government through the office of the prime minister which takes long to respond to these challenges.

