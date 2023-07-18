Postbank partners MTN Uganda to digitize PDM payments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | PostBank Uganda in partnership with MTN Uganda has launched “Wendi,” a mobile wallet platform designed to support the government in the seamless disbursement of Parish Development Model funds.

The platform powered by PostBank strategically pivots on the group savings and funds management, digital money savings, transfers, deposits, and withdrawals, to drive financial inclusion within unbanked Ugandan communities.

Accessible for download from Google Play Store and onboarding via a *229# USSD code, Wendi offers a wide range of mobile transactions, including paying for utility bills such as Umeme, URA, NWSC, TV subscriptions, school fees, and lots more, paying for goods & services, B2W and W2B.

Customers will also enjoy extra ordinary accessibility courtesy of over 3000 Wendi agents that will be stationed countrywide within the next year. To support the initiative, PostBank and MTN Uganda have distributed 170 smartphone devices to 170 SACCO representatives in Bukedea District alone.

Post Bank Managing Director, Julius Kakeeto said their new collaboration demonstrates their unwavering commitment to transforming lives of individuals through innovative financial solutions.

“Wendi is not just a platform; it’s a beacon of hope and a bank for SACCOs set to empower communities, reduce financial burdens, and foster inclusive growth,” he said.

“With Wendi, convenience meets affordability, security, and financial inclusion to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

MTN Uganda CEO, Sylvia Mulinge, said MTN is committed to facilitating the country’s social-economic development.

“At MTN, we have been champions of financial inclusion through our mobile money services, and we understand that in Uganda’s development story, no one should be left behind. Our partnership with PostBank on the Wendi mobile wallet is yet another financial inclusion milestone for Ugandans to celebrate,” She said.

The government launched the implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM) using a whole-of-Government approach in February, 2022 with the aim to attain the socioeconomic transformation based on improved productivity on households and enterprises at parish level.