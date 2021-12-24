Pork prices fall in Bududa

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pork prices have fallen in Bududa. The price has fallen from 9,000 to 7000 shillings.

On 23rd of December every year, as Christians prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, it is a norm that pigs are slaughtered for those who eat pork as they prepare for meat the next day.

Michael Musamali, a pork seller from Nalwanza said on this day last year, by afternoon he had sold 120 kilograms of pork but this year, he only sold 40kilograms.

Peter Wambewo from Bushiyi said he sold 50 kilograms last year but this year he has sold only 20kg, after he even shared with the neighboring pork joint so that they can buy it faster.

Emma Wandwasi from Bukibokolo said they had many pigs to slaughter this time thinking that they would make so many sales but surprisingly they it is not the case.

He said he has sold only 15Kgs since morning as compared to daily sales where he could sell 30 kilos or more.

Weteya Namanda, another pork dealer from Bubiita said they have resorted to selling at a giveaway price of 7,000 yet the standard price was 9,000 shillings.

Wamboka Makuma, a pork customer from Bukigai sub-county, said they have no money this year given the biting Covid-19.

Fred Musabi, the commercial officer of Bududa district said prices of agricultural products keep shifting depending on the demand by consumers. He asked pork dealers to keep calm as prices shall rise again.

