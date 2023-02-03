Pope Francis arrives in Juba, South Sudan

After bidding farewell to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pope Francis’ flight lands in Juba for his long-awaited “ecumenical pilgrimage” for peace to South Sudan with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Iain Greenshields.

Juba, South Sudan | THE INDEPENDENT | Pope Francis has arrived in South Sudan, where he is embarking upon an ecumenical pilgrimage.

The Pope’s flight landed at Juba International Airport at 2:45 PM local time.

The plane had departed from the “Ndjili” International Airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital of Kinshasa at 10:39 AM local time, carrying the Holy Father and more than 70 journalists.

The Pope’s farewell to the Democratic Republic of Congo, marked the end of the first leg of his two-nation, 40th, Apostolic Journey abroad, and his fifth Journey to Africa.

Pope Francis visited the DRC from 31 January to 3 February, following in the footsteps of Pope St. John Paul II, who visited there in 1980 and 1985.

Thousands of people in the capital Juba have lined up the road sides waiting to receive and see Pope Francis and his accompanying delegation. #SSOT. #SouthSudan. https://t.co/j8Rx2Phmkx — Eye Radio (@EyeRadioJuba) February 3, 2023

The President of #SouthSudan, Mr. Salva Kiir, was received in the Vatican in 2019 for a prayer retreat with the leaders of South Sudan’s opposition. The event saw #PopeFrancis make the striking gesture of kissing the feet of politicians to urge them to work for #Peace pic.twitter.com/w7LwTWZSvS — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) February 3, 2023

Much-desired ecumenical pilgrimage

The Pope will spend three days in South Sudan on an ecumenical pilgrimage for peace with the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

For years, Pope Francis has expressed his strong desire to travel to predominantly-Christian South Sudan, but the unstable situation in the country, along with the pandemic, complicated plans for a visit.

In April 2019, the Pope hosted a spiritual retreat in the Vatican for the political leaders and ecclesiastical authorities of South Sudan.

At the retreat in the Casa Santa Marta, he knelt at their feet and begged them to work for peace and to be worthy fathers of their nation.

*****

SOURCE: By Deborah Castellano Lubov – Vatican News

******

LIVE