Poor roads dent hope of farmers in Bunyangabu district

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The poor state of roads in Buhesi sub county in Bunyagabu district is holding back economic growth of the area and hampering access to social services.

Buhesi sub county is known for growing matooke, cassava and onions among other crops.

However, one of the major roads from Kibota to Mitandi is filled with gullies and potholes which makes it unmotorable.

Ronald Duncan Mugume, a resident of the area says they face a huge challenge to transport their farm produce to markets due to the poor state of the road.

He says currently, farmers spend heavily on boda boda riders who are willing to wade through the poor roads.

Philip Musana, a carpenter says his business has gone down because he has to cancel some orders due to the high cost of transporting wood to his workshop.

Juliet Kemigisa, who has been taking agricultural products to various weekly markets across the district says she is almost dropping out of business.

Kemigisa was initially paying Shillings 5000 to move her products from Kibota to Mugusa market but currently, she spends between Shillings 10,000 to 15,000 to move her merchandise on boda boda.

Cleophus Mugunye, the Kyekungura B LC 1 chairperson says the route connecting Buheesi town council into Katebwa mountainous areas and Mugusu town council in Kabarole district need quick intervention.

He says they have occasionally engaged local leaders to attend to the community plea in vain.

Residents of Kihondo in Kisimoro sub-county are also accusing the district authorities of failing to address the challenges of poor roads in the area.

The road connecting Kahondo to Bubikwaka is majorly used by farmers and alcohol distillers to deliver their products to Kibito sub-county markets.

Patrick Mugisa, a resident of Khonda says the poor state of community access roads in the area has had a ripple effect on the cost of transport.

Braya Kansiime, a student in Kahondo says they are forced to move with extra shoes and carry uniforms in their bags until they reach school due to the muddy road.

The LC V chairperson James Ategeka Mugarama says the onset of the rains in the region has largely hampered their work plan.

He also says the district has limited resources to work on the 230kms of roads under its jurisdiction.

He says this financial year alone, they received Shillings 267 million to carry out road maintenance.

URN