Poor mobilization delays operationalization of Moroto blood bank

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Plans to establish a blood bank in Moroto district have suffered a setback as the community remains negative about donating blood, largely due to ignorance, officials have said.

Moroto District Health Officer Dr Hans Lokaale, says the district with support from Doctors without Borders, has organized several blood donation campaigns in Moroto town, Nadunget and other sub counties but the public response has remained low. The bank was expected to be operational in October this year, but Dr Lokaale says that it could take up to June next year to get enough blood.

Dr Lokale says that the response from Moroto town towards donating blood is surprisingly negative despite the fact that they have done massive sensitization. He cited an incident in which one of the blood donors was assaulted by relatives in Nadunget for donating blood.

According to Dr Lokale, the region should support the establishment of a blood bank through donating blood citing high demand for it due to many different health conditions requiring blood transfusion.

Moroto district chairperson David Koriang says that the district and the region are large enough to generate enough blood, and urges the community to respect humanity by donating blood once called upon in order to ensure that life is saved.

A section of the public told URN that it should not be very difficult to realize blood donors if the health department does extensive mobilization targeting the youth and formal workers who understand the importance of donating blood. The district already has a facility, human resources and a specified grant with Doctors without borders.

