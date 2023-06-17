Pompi to kick-off Pole Pole album tour in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Zambian gospel music artist – Pompi – has unveiled the “Pole Pole Tour” dates to promote his latest album with Uganda being the first location on the tour.

Pole Pole – Pompi’s sixth studio album – will be performed live at the Alive in the Park Festival on 2nd September 2023 at the Kololo Independence Grounds in partnership with Vine Entertainment Group (VEG).

The announcement was made during a virtual press conference streamed live on Vine Entertainment Group’s Facebook page – during which the artist also revealed the other tour stops in Kenya, Malawi, and his home country of Zambia.

While addressing the press and fans, Pompi said, “This album is a special project that has been years in the making, and I am excited for the opportunity to share it with you during this tour and listen to you sing along with me as we make a joyful noise. I look forward to seeing you all at the Kololo Independence Grounds on the 2nd of September.”

The artist will perform during the second edition of Alive in the Park, which is being dubbed the “Pole Pole Edition”.

Shadrack Kuteesa, the CEO of Vine Entertainment Group, said, “Alive in the Park is a coming together of friends and family to celebrate life and love through an exciting and engaging outdoor experience and wonderful music, and the Pole Pole Edition is going to be even bigger and better than last year’s edition by being part of Pompi’s tour.”

Tickets will cost UGX 20,000 for ordinary; UGX 50,000 for VIP and; UGX 100,000 for VVIP and are available on quicket.co.ug.