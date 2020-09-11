Polling officers protest pay cut ahead of NRM primary elections for LC5s, Mayors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Polling officers from Naguru 2 in Nakawa division have protested the decision to cut their pay to only 10,000 shillings for the day from 20,000.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) is today electing party flag bearers for the position of City Mayors, Kampala Lord Mayor, LC5 among others.

While meeting the polling officers this morning before the elections started at the Resident District Commissioners Office in Naguru, Kefaus Ayesiga, the Returning officer of the area who was briefing the over 40 officers said that the money was cut generally and there is no corruption in anyway. He says the cut came directly from the NRM offices.

Ayesiga’s announcement was met with protest from the officers who threatened not to work. On his part, Kefaus told the officers not to work if they do not like the work.

Many of the officers said they would contact Dr. Tanga Odoi, the NRM electoral commission chairperson to confirm the pay cut from 20,000 shillings.

Although they resolved the issue of the pay cut, some officers said they would boycott the process.

Haruna Muhammad, one of the polling officers says they were disappointed that they were not told earlier about the pay cut. He says they will work but will not put all their heart in the work.

He says that they have used a lot of money in transport, but also they have to eat and this cannot be enough with the 10,000.

Another polling officer who preferred to be called only Juliana said although she has lost moral to work because of the cut, she will protest until she is paid.

Elections were yet to begin by 10:00 am with several polling stations still empty.

********

URN