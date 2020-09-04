Polling centres set in Makindye as NRM starts party primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Supporters of the National Resistance Movement -NRM party have started converging at polling centres, across the country to participate in party primaries for aspirants seeking to contest for Parliamentary and District seats.

According to guidelines issued by the NRM Electoral Commission earlier, the election shall be held by lining up using Universal Adult Suffrage where all NRM members who appear in the NRM voters register will be allowed to vote.

In the race for the Kampala Woman MP is Jennifer Nakangubi, also known as, Full Figure, and Hajjat Faridah Nambi while Ronald Apuuli and Achilles Lubega are competing for the Direct MPs seat in

Makindye West.

By 9 a.m. today, most of the polling stations in Makindye West were already set up ahead of Polls which are expected to start at 11 a.m. At Luvuma Village in Makindye I parish, the presiding officer Agness Mukabya said she expects up to 356 voters to take participate in the exercise.

Mukabya says that their orders are to commence voting not later than 11 a.m. although they are at liberty to start earlier if all the expected voters surface on time.

At Konge and Bruno Polling stations, the situation was quite similar with presiding officers already set up waiting for polling time. Julian Alanga, the presiding officer at Konge polling station said she expects the participation of more than 300 voters while her assistant Mark Ssemaganda who is manning Bruno polling station said he expects 180 voters.

Alanga also stressed that they are under strict orders to observe COVID-19 sops even when the process is to be conducted by voters lining behind candidates.

The National Resistance Movement party earlier asked presiding officers at each polling station to ensure that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are observed, as laid out by the Ministry of Health in the fight against Covid-19.

The NRM Electoral Commission advised that the polling stations should all be set up in an open place with good air circulation. They are also expected to have handwashing facilities, while voters are advised to wear facemasks and keep an acceptable social distance.

The party banned handshaking and hugging during the entire process.

