Politicians stir stampede at Pastor Yiga’s sendoff

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was a stampede at the sendoff ceremony of Pastor Augustine Yiga of the Revival Christian Church Kawaala where scores of politicians joined hundreds of mourners this morning.

Although the ceremony was peaceful, colored by prayers and worship, the arrival of politicians sparked disorder as crowds fought to have a glimpse on them. The politicians included Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, Lands Minister Beti Kamya, and State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi.

Kyagulanyi who joined the service moments after Kiwanda was accompanied by hundreds of youths who overpowered the deployed security personnel putting the ceremony at a standstill for about 30 minutes.

There was commotion when the youths struggled to escort Kyagulanyi and stand close to his seat in the fully packed church. But they were forcefully stopped by bodyguards at the ceremony. When the situation was getting out of hand, the chief organiser Pastor Mondo Mugisha requested Kyagulanyi to speak to the audience and leave immediately.

Kyagulanyi praised the late Yiga for exhibiting charismatic leadership portrayed in both spiritual and economic advances. He appealed to Kampala Capital City Authority to identify a road in Kampala to be named after the deceased.

Kiwanda who represented President Yoweri Museveni delivered a condolence package of 10 million Shillings. During the ceremony, several pastors also condemned their colleagues who spoke ill about the deceased but cautioned his heir against avenging.

They specifically referred Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga, the head of Christian Life Church who allegedly branded Yiga as a fake prophet who often took advantage of his female flock, faked miracles and infected his followers with HIV.

Yiga’s successor Andrew Jjengo implored christians at Pastor Yiga’s church to remain firm and rejoice in the Lord for their senior pastor went to be with the Lord. He has also appealed to them to ignore discouraging messages all over media.

Professor Simeon Kayiwa from Namirembe Christian Fellowship appealed to the family to treat such utterances as individual opinions that should not stop them from enhancing their fathers legacy.

*****

URN