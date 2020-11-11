Political negligence fueling hostilities in East Africa – Muntu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation presidential candidate, Gen. Gregg Mugisha Muntu has said that political mismanagement is responsible for the hostilities among the member states of the East African Community.

Muntu says that there are no fundamental differences among the East African states except the lack of a good relationship between the various leaders in the bloc. He was speaking from his home area in Ntungamo district as part of his campaign trail for the presidency.

Muntu told his supporters that ending hostilities between Uganda and her neighbours will be a key priority issue once elected into office as the Head of State. He added that when the region is pacified, countries will then stop investing in defence and shift resources to social services.

“The reason why countries invest more in defence is the lack of a good relationship. So building trust would see countries invest more in social services rather than pushing money into defence”.

Gen. Muntu was referring to the soar relationship between Uganda and Rwanda which led to the closure of the Uganda-Rwanda border last year. He now wants the biggest chunk of defence money put in welfare rather than weaponry because the soldier’s welfare is not quite good.

Gerard Karuhanga, the Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament wants candidates to avoid promoting violence.

