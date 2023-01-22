Policeman arrested over escape of suspect

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Kapchorwa District has arrested their own after a suspect escaped from custody.

Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi Region Police Spokesperson says, Constable Dawin Cheptoek was on duty on Friday when the suspect Job Cherop, a resident of Kapenguria Ward in Kapchorwa Municipality, escaped from Kapchorwa Police Station.

Cherop had been arrested for alleged possession of an illegal gun in a drinking joint in Kapchorwa town.

Chesang said that the suspect took advantage of the door which was not locked by the police officer. He added that the suspect is on the run and joint security forces have started a hunt for him.

He however asked the public to aid security with the information related to the whereabouts of the suspect.

The LCIII Chairperson West Division, Kapchorwa Municipality Alfred Kamutya has asked the security forces to intensify the search for the suspect because he is a threat to the community.

This is the second time a suspect on a capital charge is escaping from Kapchorwa Central Police. In 2016, three suspects escaped from custody after the station was attacked by armed thugs who aided their escape.

