Police yet to recover woman’s body from Nakawa drainage channel

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja road police are yet to recover the body of 56-year-old Cissy Namukasa, six days after she drowned in Nakawa drainage channel during a heavy downpour

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says detectives at Naguru police headquarters have retrieved footage from security cameras around the area where Namukasa drowned as the search for her body continues.

Footage from the security cameras shows that Namukasa who was coming from Bugolobi fell in a trench and was washed away towards Industrial area by fast running water.

In a similar incident, Wahabu Kimbugwe drowned on Friday afternoon on Lake Victoria shores in Busabala where he had reportedly gone to swim.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, said Kimbugwe was overpowered by heavy winds as it threatened to rain. Enanga has cautioned people against swimming since the water levels in most water bodies have increased.

He has also cautioned the public against walking or driving in heavy rains. More than 190 people drowned in trenches, lakes, rivers and septic tanks last year according to a report presented by Assistant Inspector General of Police Joseph Mugisa, the Director Fire and Emergency Rescue in Uganda Police Force.

URN