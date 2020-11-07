Police warns politicians against campaigning during funerals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police has warned politicians to stop campaigning during funerals.

As the 2021 general elections draw closer, the police has sounded a warning to politicians to stop campaigning at funeral gatherings otherwise they risk being arrested.

Charles Twine, the spokesperson of Criminal Investigations Directorate said some politicians have turned gatherings especially the funerals as campaigning platforms which have become a big concern.

He says that police have received several complaints within the members of public over politicians who come to the funerals with intentions of campaigning which is a total disrespect to the deceased and family in grief.

Twine said they are going to act accordingly because several people are not happy with this practice. He says those politicians must follow campaign schedules and programs.

The warning by police follows statements made by some presidential candidates who attended the funeral prayer for the late political analyst and Muslim scholar Dr. Anas Kaliisa at Kibuli mosque on Thursday.

These included; Maj. Gen Mugisha Muntu, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde and Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who made political statements about the 2021 general election.

During the funeral, presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi promised that if he is elected president, he will free all the Muslim leaders who were arrested in connection with murder of sheikhs.

Last month, security agencies launched operations to clampdown on all civilians donning attire that resembles that of the military.

******

URN