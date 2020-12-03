Police warns against processions as Kyagulanyi heads to Manafwa, Bududa

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Elgon Region have warned residents of Manafwa and Bududa against staging any procession during the visit of the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulangi Sentamu.

Kyagulanyi is expected to campaign in Kibuku and Budaka districts before heading to Manafwa and Bududa districts later in the afternoon.

On Wednesday evening, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, John Robert Tukei called for cooperation between security and residents to avoid skirmishes as Kyagulanyi campaigns there.

He also called on the organisers of Kyagulanyi’s campaigns to stick to the campaign venues as directed by police.

Jafari Magyezi, the Bududa District Police Commander, said no procession will be allowed to accompany Kyagulanyi in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Health Ministry to stop the spread of the Corona Virus Disease-COVID-19.

John Watenyeli Nabende, the Bududa Resident District Commissioner, said they are ready to receive Kyagulanyi if he is escorted by the recommended number of people in accordance with the Health Ministry and Electoral Commission guidelines.

He argued that they have no intentions of frustrating Kyagulanyi’s campaigns as many people think but they are only interested in protecting people from contracting COVID-19.

John Baptist Nambeshe, the Eastern Region NUP Coordinator decried the venue allocated for their campaigns, saying they had selected Butiru town council but security pushed them to Mayenze near Manafwa Central Police Station.

He also said they were denied access to Bumwalye playground in and instead directed to Bududa town council near Bududa Central Police Station.

Kyagulanyi has had rough campaigns right from the first day of his nominations because of clashes with security. Police have repeatedly accused the leader of Uganda’s youngest political party of violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

He also accuses the force of highhandedness to frustrate his campaigns.

