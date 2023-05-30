Police unveil Martyrs Day traffic plan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The traffic police have revealed the plan for Martyrs Day and issued a warning that vehicles acting contrary to the set rules and regulations will be impounded, and the drivers will be issued express penalty tickets.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rogers Nsereko Kauma, the Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander, released the plan Monday, which will take effect from midnight on June 2. He specifically warned taxi drivers and bodaboda riders, who often disregard traffic regulations, not to be tempted to violate the rules.

Kauma stated that traffic flow on Jinja Road will not be affected, but the Kireka-Kyaliwajjala route will be one-way. Kyaliwajjala-Naalya interchange will be reserved for vehicles returning from Namugongo, while no vehicles will be allowed from Kyaliwajjala to Namugongo Catholic shrines, except for VIPs and emergency vehicles.

According to the police, Very Important Persons (VIPs) going to Namugongo Basilica will have red stickers and will access the venue through Kyaliwajjala-Semambo Road. VIPs heading to the Protestant shrines will use the Bweyogerere-Butto-Kyobe Road and park at the church farm.

Foreign pilgrims will be dropped off at Kyaliwajjala Trading Centre in vehicles with blue stickers. From there, they will proceed on foot to the Catholic shrines under the guidance of traffic police. Their vehicles will be parked at Vienna College Namugongo.

Kauma warned all cleared service providers to ensure they are inside the two venues before midnight on June 2. Those who fail to comply will not be allowed to bring their vehicles inside. Fr. Vincent Lubega, the Namugongo Parish Priest, cautioned pilgrims not to carry heavy bags as it could be a reason for denial of access to the venues.

Currently, the Catholic and Protestant venues have a reasonable number of service providers, although the number of pilgrims is still small. Food, cloth, and drinks dealers can be seen engaged in conversations under tents as they await the arrival of more pilgrims.

