Police uncovers 40-acres of marijuana gardens in Kakiri

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three marijuana gardens have been uncovered from hidden gardens in areas of Kyengezi in Masuuliita, Nansomba and Nampunge in Kakiti town council, Wakiso district. The gardens collectively measured about 40 acres.

A team of about 30 policemen from Kakiri police division backed by Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers from Kakiri barracks stormed the garden from Kyengeza village hoping that it would be uprooted. But Kakiri Division Police Commander Hussein Mugarura said the gardens were too huge to be uprooted in one day.

During the operation, police arrested one Samuel Mugamba, a teacher and resident of Sseguku in Kampala who was found harvesting the marijuana. Mugamba told the police that he opted to grow marijuana as an alternative source of livelihood after the closure of schools.

Mugamba explains that he joined the business after all sources of incomes were closed during the total lockdown which started in March. He partly blames his situation on the government for remaining silent while private teachers are toiling.

Kakiri town council chairperson Muhammad Kisekka observes that teachers are desperate and appeals the government to come to their rescue.

