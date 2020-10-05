Police to pull down campaign banners obstructing security cameras

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force-UPF has announced plans to pull down all campaign banners and billboards obstructing security cameras in Kampala and Wakiso districts.

Information from the security camera monitoring centres in Kampala and Wakiso districts shows that some political aspirants and candidates have obstructed the security cameras with their campaign banners and billboards which affects their operations and effective traffic flow.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says they have received various complaints about the billboards and banners saying they plan to pull them down.

“This is affecting our monitoring capabilities as far as public safety and traffic management is concerned. Some of these politicians are not even working with the respective city authorities to ensure that these posters are not interrupting the visibility of security cameras,” Enanga said.

Police have also warned primary election losers against inciting violence among their supporters. Enanga says they have a registered a case at Kawempe police station where some Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party supporters were planning to hold a procession from Bwaise to Najjanankumbi to protest the party selection process.

Recently, Kampala City Council Authority also asked politicians to pull down their posters in the city centre saying they were illegal. KCCA warned to arrest and prosecute those behind the posters.

******

URN