Police to implement annual promotions

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police leadership has taken the decision to promote officers annually to facilitate their career growth, the Deputy Director of Operations of the Uganda Police Force (UPF), Wilson Omoding has revealed.

Speaking at the piping ceremony of newly promoted police air wing personnel in Jinja city on Wednesday, Omoding highlighted the need for officers to progress in their ranks and avoid stagnation, even as they gain experience and seniority in their respective roles.

Omoding encouraged unit supervisors responsible for appraising officers to provide transparent feedback, informing them about areas that require improvement. This approach will help officers make necessary adjustments and increase their chances of elevation during subsequent promotion cycles. He stressed the importance of discipline, hard work, and commitment among officers, regardless of their ranks.

Omoding emphasized that these qualities are vital for effectively handling specialized tasks that often accompany career promotions. He highlighted teamwork as a critical aspect of police operations. He urged officers to work collaboratively to maintain the force’s ideology and play a key role in ensuring security and safety within communities across the country.

Praising the police air wing personnel for their effective role in mapping out dangerous spots during anti-stock theft unit operations in the Karamoja region, Omoding acknowledged the force multiplier effect they bring to ground forces.

Col. Patrick Mutome, the Air Wing Commandant, expressed gratitude for the promotions, which have boosted the morale of officers who had been without promotions for eight years.

He revealed that the air wing is currently engaged in rescue operations and VIP transportation services. Additionally, he revealed that the Jinja base is undergoing final construction and installation of specialized machinery, with plans for commissioning later in the year.

*****

URN