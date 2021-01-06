Police to deploy two SPCs at polling stations in hotspots

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police leadership has resolved to deploy two Special Police Constables –SPCs at all polling stations in areas regarded as hotspots. Police have recruited and trained 50,000 SPCs who will be deployed to guide voters at 34,344 polling stations.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said earlier that two SPCs were to be deployed at each of the polling stations something that would have created a deficit of over 18,000 personnel.

Enanga later explained that police will first deploy one SPC at each of the 34,344 polling centres and the remaining balance of about 16,000 will be distributed to places which the force will have identified as hotspots.

“It is one per polling station, but if there is a requirement based on the hotspot, we will deploy two and this will depend on the policing plan. 50,000 SPCs gives us a balance of 16,000 and these we will be deployed to hotspots,” Enanga said.

Although Enanga declined to divulge the identified hotspots, it is reported that all places that were chaotic during the National Resistance Movement-NRM primaries including those that have registered violence during this campaign period have been categorized as hotspots.

Police named Ssembabule, Kassanda, Kazo, Bundibugyo, Sironko, Sheema, Mbale, Hoima, Koboko, Adjumani, Kashongi, Kampala, Wakiso, Hoima, Jinja, Arua, Tororo, Iganga and Masaka as hotspots during NRM primaries.

Enanga said the police was planning to meet and discuss how to secure polling centres in hotspot areas. The deployment of both SPCs and other police personnel will depend on situations assessed on the ground.

Security sources in November last year said that Kampala Metropolitan area that covers Kampala city, Wakiso and Mukono districts had been given priority in recruitment of SPCs because of many voters and polling stations.

Kampala and Wakiso each have more than one million voters. It is reported that a total of 15,000 SPCs were recruited and trained to provide security at polling centres in Kampala and the plan was two per voting centre.

URN